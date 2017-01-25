Side Hits Euphoria - Chapter One - Onboard Magazine

Web Series

Side Hits Euphoria – Chapter One

Arthur Longo finds piste-side glory from Montgenevre to Mt Bachelor...

The side hit jackpot is an often sought feature in resorts. Endless slightly sketchy transitions lie on the edge of corduroy groomer territory in the ditches and berms that build up there, all you need do is keep lapping along similar lines to help turn them up into a features…

And if you’re lucky, when you get into town somebody might have already done the hard work for you. An Arthur Longo perhaps? In which case you’d better have you’re tranny finding boots on, and tied up tight.

The first Chapter of Side Hits Euphoria sees the frenchman seeking lines in Montgenevre, Serre Chevalier, Mt Bachelor and Sestriere. Please god let there be more to come soon…

arthur longo

production