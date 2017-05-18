Scuballoon at Oslo Vinterpark - Onboard Magazine

Scuballoon at Oslo Vinterpark
18th May 2017
Trust
Scuballoon to have plenty of spare hammers from the Norwegian winter. Here they are with two days worth from Oslo Vinterpark, where the deathlenses aren’t safe for a even a minute!
Lock up your fisheyes and let them lull you in with under-sign slides, flatland manoeuvres, rail ripping, and a whole lot of rope hopping.
Featuring:
Markus Storsveen, Markus Rustad, Daniel Bø, Haakon Eilertsen and a guest spot from Mads Tambini.
