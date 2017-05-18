Scuballoon at Oslo Vinterpark - Onboard Magazine

Trust Scuballoon to have plenty of spare hammers from the Norwegian winter. Here they are with two days worth from Oslo Vinterpark, where the deathlenses aren’t safe for a even a minute!

Lock up your fisheyes and let them lull you in with under-sign slides, flatland manoeuvres, rail ripping, and a whole lot of rope hopping.

Featuring: Markus Storsveen, Markus Rustad, Daniel Bø, Haakon Eilertsen and a guest spot from Mads Tambini.