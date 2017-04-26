Sandbech - Oslo Spring Pipe Session - Onboard Magazine

Synchronised pipe slush hits are a thing of beauty.
This week we join Ståle Sandbech, Terje Haakonsen and Torgeir Bergrem at Oslo Winterpark where they’ve been putting down some 10/10 parrallel backside airs – as well as rad inverts and tweaks as they break the skyline. So sick.
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share