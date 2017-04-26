Sandbech - Oslo Spring Pipe Session - Onboard Magazine

Springtime shred in the penultiate episode of this season of Laxx's The Crap Show. Still not shit!

This week we join Ståle Sandbech , Terje Haakonsen and Torgeir Bergrem at Oslo Winterpark where they’ve been putting down some 10/10 parrallel backside airs – as well as rad inverts and tweaks as they break the skyline. So sick.

For our latest Hacked we swiped a whole bunch of Elias Elhardt's GoPro footy from last seaseon. The result is epic on many levels. To...

