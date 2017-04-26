Sandbech - Oslo Spring Pipe Session - Onboard Magazine

Share

Web Series

Sandbech – Oslo Spring Pipe Session

Synchronised pipe slush hits are a thing of beauty.

This week we join Ståle SandbechTerje Haakonsen and Torgeir Bergrem at Oslo Winterpark where they’ve been putting down some 10/10 parrallel backside airs – as well as rad inverts and tweaks as they break the skyline. So sick.

Share

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Web Series

Crap Show 2017 - #5

Springtime shred in the penultiate episode of this season of Laxx's The Crap Show. Still not shit!

Crap Show 2017 - #5
Web Series

Last Resort - Episode 3

Resort corporate buyouts, United Airlines, Quad grabs and Kyle Mack - Stan talks.

Last Resort - Episode 3
Web Series

Snackbreak for FSA - Kasurila Park Sessions

Snackbreak sessions from Kasurila go off!

Snackbreak for FSA - Kasurila Park Sessions
Web Series

Hometown Hero - Lucas Baume

LAAX minipipe hits with local head Yung Doli

Hometown Hero - Lucas Baume
Web Series

Hacked - Elias Elhardt

For our latest Hacked we swiped a whole bunch of Elias Elhardt's GoPro footy from last seaseon. The result is epic on many levels. To...

Hacked - Elias Elhardt
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production