RadChef Episode 2: Nicolas Muller - Onboard Magazine

Share

Web Series

RadChef Episode 2: Nicolas Muller

RadChef Episode 2 comes at us from Riksgransen – where last year we saw the unveiling of Craig Kelly’s tribute at King of the Hill 2016. And who should they have as their guest this week but fruit-loop, film-maker and all-round don of snowboarding, Mr Nicolas Muller.

That fact alone should already have you scrambling for the play button – but if you’re here for the food, not the snowboarding (of which there is plenty), know that Nico’s got a real tasty Chaga mushroom-based menu selection, with fennel carpacio, sweet potato soup, and tofu on a bed of quinoa with pomegranate; all knocked up in a proper working kitchen. Dig in!

RADCHEF 2017

  1. Fredi Kalbermatten
  2. Nico Muller

 

Share

Related Articles

Web Series

HACKED - Victor Daviet

Cracked footy from Victor Daviet's sick trip to AK last spring. That mindsurf!

HACKED - Victor Daviet
Web Series

Higher Latitude - Episode 1 - Couloirs in the Dark

Torchlight riding in Northern Norway

Higher Latitude - Episode 1 - Couloirs in the Dark
Web Series

The Crap Show 2017 - Episode 3

Trammer, Harris, Baume and Billtoft come together for a sick instalment...

The Crap Show 2017 - Episode 3
Web Series

Learning by Doing - First Jump of Winter with Torgeir Bergrem

Photographer Vernon Deck is back with another insightful episode of Learning by Doing, this time focussing on his first shoot of the winter...

Learning by Doing - First Jump of Winter with Torgeir Bergrem
Web Series

Side Hits Euphoria - Chapter One

Arthur Longo finds piste-side glory from Montgenevre to Mt Bachelor...

Side Hits Euphoria - Chapter One
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production