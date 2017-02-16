RadChef Episode 2: Nicolas Muller - Onboard Magazine

RadChef Episode 2 comes at us from Riksgransen – where last year we saw the unveiling of Craig Kelly’s tribute at King of the Hill 2016. And who should they have as their guest this week but fruit-loop, film-maker and all-round don of snowboarding, Mr Nicolas Muller.

That fact alone should already have you scrambling for the play button – but if you’re here for the food, not the snowboarding (of which there is plenty), know that Nico’s got a real tasty Chaga mushroom-based menu selection, with fennel carpacio, sweet potato soup, and tofu on a bed of quinoa with pomegranate; all knocked up in a proper working kitchen. Dig in!