LEARNING BY DOING - VERNON DECK - BUILDING A CUSTOM SNOWBOARD - Onboard Magazine

Share

Web Series

LEARNING BY DOING – VERNON DECK – BUILDING A CUSTOM SNOWBOARD

Vernon Deck‘s Learning By Doing has been on hiatus for a few months – but now that the snow’s back the pro snowboard photog has taken the opportunity to get himself kitted out with a new deck (no pun intended).

After talking to the folks at zensnow.com he got down to the workshop and got stuck in bringing this 168 beast to life – and it sure looks like a powerhouse…

With this just being the first episode of 2017, we’re expecting a whole lot more from Vernon throughout the season, so watch this space.

 

Share

Topics:

vernon deck

Related Articles

Web Series

BAD PLANS // BONE ZONE

Kristoffer Lerånd & Sigurd Lindquist join Pat Fava for a techy Bone Zone session in the wet...

BAD PLANS // BONE ZONE
Web Series

The Crap Show 2017 - Episode 2

Crap Show comes crashing into 2017 with a fresh edit...

The Crap Show 2017 - Episode 2
Web Series

Hometown Hero - Fabian Fraidl

Hometown Heroes is a spotlight on some of Europe's best locals - with Kaunertal ripper Fabian Fraidl kicking off the series.

Hometown Hero - Fabian Fraidl
Web Series

Ethan Morgan's Intergalactic Park Edits: Ep. III - Invasion Of The Primestar

Episode III sees Commander Morgan return to the Primestar in Stubai in a bid to end an oppressive training regime imposed by the dark side...

Ethan Morgan's Intergalactic Park Edits: Ep. III - Invasion Of The Primestar
Web Series

LAAX - Vor'm Znüni Season 2 Vol. 1

RK1 hit LAAX early morning to kick of the new Vor'm Znüni series...

LAAX - Vor'm Znüni Season 2 Vol. 1
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production