LEARNING BY DOING - VERNON DECK - BUILDING A CUSTOM SNOWBOARD - Onboard Magazine

Vernon Deck‘s Learning By Doing has been on hiatus for a few months – but now that the snow’s back the pro snowboard photog has taken the opportunity to get himself kitted out with a new deck (no pun intended).

After talking to the folks at zensnow.com he got down to the workshop and got stuck in bringing this 168 beast to life – and it sure looks like a powerhouse…

With this just being the first episode of 2017, we’re expecting a whole lot more from Vernon throughout the season, so watch this space.