Learning by Doing - First Jump of Winter with Torgeir Bergrem - Onboard Magazine

Web Series

Learning by Doing – First Jump of Winter with Torgeir Bergrem

Photographer Vernon Deck is back with another insightful episode of Learning by Doing, this time focussing on what goes down on set of the first day of a new winter’s shooting schedule with Norwegian bossman Torgeir Bergrem.

We spend a beautiful day in the mountains and get a smallish jump built. It is the first jump of winter so it didn’t turn out perfect but I got some pictures and the boys had a lot of fun.

Topics:

learning by doing torgei bergrem vernon deck

