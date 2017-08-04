Just when you thought you couldn’t possibly dissect the pitiful amount of shred media we’re left in the summer with any further, along comes Stan. Wittily pulling apart contest dads and airbags, as well as trawling Instagram for the best summer (roast) beefs and Japans (maybe?), the latest Hateline iteration seems to have hit its stride.

Springtime shred in the penultiate episode of this season of Laxx's The Crap Show. Still not shit!

The last Crap Show of the 2017 season is upon us, and features and all-star cast of locals and legends and local legends surfing up...

