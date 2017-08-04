Comp dads, Hood brats and airbags all come under fire
Just when you thought you couldn’t possibly dissect the pitiful amount of shred media we’re left in the summer with any further, along comes Stan. Wittily pulling apart contest dads and airbags, as well as trawling Instagram for the best summer (roast) beefs and Japans (maybe?), the latest Hateline iteration seems to have hit its stride.
