Episode 3 of Justin Levelle’s Last Resort has landed – and it is jam packed with all sorts of highlights and comments on the most recent events in snowboarding (that’s kind of the whole idea).

Covering topics as diverse as Holy Bowly FOMO, Jeff Holce’s quad grab air, resort corporate buyouts, Huckin’ and Louie’n and plenty more, join Stan for six minutes in the mad world of snowboarding.