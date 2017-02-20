Last Resort - Episode 1 - Onboard Magazine

All the best trilogies come in threes. First there was Hateline, then the Newshow, and now Justin Leveille is back with Last Resort.

If you’ve missed Stan’s sideswipes at our sport’s various foibles, this won’t disappoint. What with suicidal Russians, the guy who backflipped off the front of a moving car, and the coldest seat in snowboarding, he’s had plenty to work with.

Stan’s opinions aren’t exactly controversial (X Games snow-biking: weird, Yawgoons: rad, Ipod: bizarre) but after a year’s absence it’s good to have him back. Bring on Episode 2.