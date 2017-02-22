HOT SPOTS - Riksgränsen - Onboard Magazine

HOT SPOTS – Riksgränsen

The legendary Swedish resort of Riksgränsen is the first location to get its history mined in our new documentary feature, Hot Spots.

Europe is fortunate enough to have a host of epic locations that have witnessed memorable moment’s in the snowboarding’s history. In Hot Spots, we take a look at some of these places and chart what has made them so iconic in the sport over the years.

For this first installment, we headed to Riksgränsen way far up north in Sweden. Riks has carved its name into snowboarding like few other spots: it was site of Ingemar Backman’s legendary backside air, responsible for a whole bunch of footage from the likes of Terje Håkonsen, the Pirates and many, many more.

With close to 24h daylight when we visited last May, the experience is at once both insane and surreal. We were lucky enough to be in town for the epic season-ender that is the Riks Banked Slalom, followed by the King of the Hill 2017 Reunion celebrating 20 years since Ingemar launched himself into legend status. As such there was a host of snowboarding’s great and good from past, present and future and we got all in their faces to produce this.

Enjoy.

Iconic. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Sven Thorgren offers up his tribute on the lift park hip. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
An enduring image from the KOTH 2017 session. The crew hike to Norway for the unveiling of Craig's Memorial. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Terje and Riks have a long history of making sweet music together. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Louif Paradis front rocks the iconic wall. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Len Jørgensen was one of the few riders to properly tackle the KOTH 2017 big hip, hand shaped by David Ny. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Ingemar and the memorial. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Frontside alley-oop, Østreng style, at the site where Ingemar went to the moon over 20 years ago. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Terje from above, on his way to winning the Masters division of the Riks Banked Slalom. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
As was Sven Thorgren at the session on the mini hip at the bottom of the Norwegian run - the site of the original KOTH. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
This was taken at about 10pm. Riks is rad, as Louif knows. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi

