Hometown Hero - Fabian Fraidl - Onboard Magazine

Another edit from our early season sessions out in Tirol now – and Kaunertal local Fabian Fraidl came up to meet us from where he’s studying in Landeck – swapping books out for some hot laps on the Half Mile jib line…

It was a chilly Austrian morning in the shade as winter started to kick in this November, but Fabi was super hyped to keep riding right throughout the day – his heavily de-lammed board barely getting a second mention – and with with zero queues in sight we managed to stack a decent collection of clips.

Here’s a quickfire collection of some of our favourites…

Hometown Heroes is a spotlight on some of Europe’s best locals – with Kaunertal ripper Fabian Fraidl kicking off the series. Post your suggestions for future rider features in the comments below, and if we happen to be passing by we might just hit you up.

Film/Edit – Mike Brindley

Music: The Impossebulls – The Menu