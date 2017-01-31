Higher Latitude - Episode 1 - Couloirs in the Dark - Onboard Magazine

Share

Web Series

Higher Latitude – Episode 1 – Couloirs in the Dark

This is rad! Eirik Verlo and Krister Furnes Kopala‘s new series from Northern-Norway kicks off with a whole bunch of powder riding by torchlight – including some couloir lines that would probably be fully gnarly enough when the sun’s in the sky.

Not that that’s an option for these lot… Two whole months with barely a glint of daylight is what you get in the Northern part of the continent – leaving torchlit riding the only option. Fairplay to these lot for going out and getting it!

Riders: Krister Furnes Kopala, Eirik Verlo, Andreas Strømseth, Thor Falkanger and Michael Størdal.

Higher Latitude

  1. Couloirs in the Dark

Share

Topics:

eirik verlo krister kopala

Related Articles

Web Series

The Crap Show 2017 - Episode 3

Trammer, Harris, Baume and Billtoft come together for a sick instalment...

The Crap Show 2017 - Episode 3
Web Series

Learning by Doing - First Jump of Winter with Torgeir Bergrem

Photographer Vernon Deck is back with another insightful episode of Learning by Doing, this time focussing on his first shoot of the winter...

Learning by Doing - First Jump of Winter with Torgeir Bergrem
Web Series

Side Hits Euphoria - Chapter One

Arthur Longo finds piste-side glory from Montgenevre to Mt Bachelor...

Side Hits Euphoria - Chapter One
Web Series

Stale - Rumba Rumba at Absolut Park

Stale breaks out some moves in the park-side powder...

Stale - Rumba Rumba at Absolut Park
Web Series

Bad Plans - Brighton

Bad Plans boost to Brighton and bust out some moves

Bad Plans - Brighton
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production