Higher Latitude - Episode 1 - Couloirs in the Dark - Onboard Magazine

This is rad! Eirik Verlo and Krister Furnes Kopala‘s new series from Northern-Norway kicks off with a whole bunch of powder riding by torchlight – including some couloir lines that would probably be fully gnarly enough when the sun’s in the sky.

Not that that’s an option for these lot… Two whole months with barely a glint of daylight is what you get in the Northern part of the continent – leaving torchlit riding the only option. Fairplay to these lot for going out and getting it!

Riders: Krister Furnes Kopala, Eirik Verlo, Andreas Strømseth, Thor Falkanger and Michael Størdal.