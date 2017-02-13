HACKED - Victor Daviet - Onboard Magazine

We’re continuing to hack into riders’ hard drives this season, and our first victim of a security breach was Mousieur Victor Daviet.

The footy we snagged was from a trip he took to AK last spring with homie Elias Elhardt, and it perfectly sums up the ‘hard chilling to next moment stood at the top of a serious line’ that is the Alaskan experience.

There’s some killer shredding in this, for sure – plus one shot that really shows the true, awesome size of these mountains – and some of the aforementioned cabin fevered downday action, but for us the raddest moment was seeing Victor mindsurf his line, and then nail it. So sick.

Thanks for letting us hack you, Victor.