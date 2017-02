Antoine Baduel and his Matiere Blanche crew are the most recent victims of our hard drive hacking…

Our latest Hacked subjects are the Matiere Blanche crew, who’d just had a couple of days sessioning the Formigal park in the Spanish Pyrenees when we pilfered their hard drive.

Riders: Antoine Baduel, Thierry Costa, Pierre Jacques Yves, Romain Raynal, Axel Ransinangue, Rémy Barreyat