FRiDAYS at Fonna 2017 Ep 2 - Onboard Magazine

It’s a thing of beauty, truly, the time of year when snowboarders have free reign of the remaining snow on the mountain, and only the truly dedicated are out and getting it!

Mushroom Crew are back with a second instalment of butter-in mini-feature ripping from Fonna, and it’s another reminder that while the snowboarding bonfire dies down a little in the summer months, there are still riders out there keeping the coals hot.

Riders: Emil Fossheim, Len Jørgensen, Sigurd Lindquist, Stian Karlsen, Kristoffer Lerånd, Jessi Blackwell, Andreas Storebø, Greggen, Tobias Himmelstrup