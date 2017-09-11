The Crap Show 2017 - Slams & Outtakes - Onboard Magazine

The Laax crew are busily getting prepped for another season of goodtimes up on the Crap Sogn Gion, but to keep you frothing they take you behind the scenes on their dope ‘The Crap Show’ series.

16/17’s series of The Crap Show was a good un, full of a buncha powder, carving, P60 lapping and general malarky, but things aren’t always smooth as a Baume butter. Here are the slam-heavy outtakes…

Filming snowboarding doesn’t always look as glamorous as one might think when watching a finished edit or full length film. A lot factors into sticking a trick and stacking flawless footage. For every first try captured, there’s most definitely at least as many fuck-ups. Sometimes you get knocked down and get right back up again, have a good laugh and go for another one, but other times a helicopter is required to chopper someone to the hospital. It’s all part of the process though. You never really know what you’re going to end up, and most of the mishaps don’t make it into the final edit, so for now just enjoy the best outtakes from the 16/17 season of the Crap Show. And remember to stay safe this winter!

Music by:

t’as pas un euro

soundcloud.com/taspasuneuro/03-free-ep-egoiste-ftzeet

Filmed by: Blume/Mojo/Annina Gujan/David Vladyka

Edited by: Blume