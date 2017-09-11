The Crap Show 2017 - Slams & Outtakes - Onboard Magazine

Share

Web Series

The Crap Show 2017 – Slams & Outtakes

The Laax crew are busily getting prepped for another season of goodtimes up on the Crap Sogn Gion, but to keep you frothing they take you behind the scenes on their dope ‘The Crap Show’ series.

16/17’s series of The Crap Show was a good un, full of a buncha powder, carving, P60 lapping and general malarky, but things aren’t always smooth as a Baume butter. Here are the slam-heavy outtakes…

Filming snowboarding doesn’t always look as glamorous as one might think when watching a finished edit or full length film. A lot factors into sticking a trick and stacking flawless footage. For every first try captured, there’s most definitely at least as many fuck-ups. Sometimes you get knocked down and get right back up again, have a good laugh and go for another one, but other times a helicopter is required to chopper someone to the hospital. It’s all part of the process though. You never really know what you’re going to end up, and most of the mishaps don’t make it into the final edit, so for now just enjoy the best outtakes from the 16/17 season of the Crap Show. And remember to stay safe this winter!

Music by:
t’as pas un euro
soundcloud.com/taspasuneuro/03-free-ep-egoiste-ftzeet

Filmed by: Blume/Mojo/Annina Gujan/David Vladyka

Edited by: Blume

Share

Topics:

laax slams the crap show

Related Articles

Web Series

Last Resort With Stan - July 2017

Comp dads, Hood brats and airbags all come under fire

Last Resort - Episode 6
Web Series

FRiDAYS at Fonna 2017 Ep 2

Mini features, stunt ditch gunfire and summer good times.

FRiDAYS at Fonna 2017 Ep 2
Web Series

Scuballoon at Oslo Vinterpark

Rope hopping and rail ripping with the Norwegian young guns.

Scuballoon at Oslo Vinterpark
Web Series

The Crap Show 2017 #6 - The Final Show

The last Crap Show of the 2017 season is upon us, and features and all-star cast of locals and legends and local legends surfing up...

The Crap Show 2017 #6 - The Final Show
Web Series

Crap Show 2017 - #5

Springtime shred in the penultiate episode of this season of Laxx's The Crap Show. Still not shit!

Crap Show 2017 - #5
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production