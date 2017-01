The Crap Show have dug out their burly lookin’ follow cam rig for Episode 3 of 2017 – and are putting it to great use…

Kevin Trammer switch pops over the exit to a donkey dick (amongst many, many other tricks), Jah Harris brings a super casual style to the pipe and kickers, and Lucas Baume and Ludvig Billtoft close things out with more of the same, leading to a chicken wing inversion off the pyramid.

Riders: Kevin Trammer, Jah Harris, Lucas Baume aka Young Doli and Ludvig Billtoft