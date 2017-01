2017’s first load of crap has just landed – but don’t worry, it’s the good kind!

The Crap Show flies into the new year with a second instalment from Laax with all sorts of big-time freestyling covered…

Leandro Eigensatz, Severin Van Der Meer, David Hablützel, Elio Fumagalli, Lou Staub, Lucas Baume and Jonas Junker as well as newcomer 16-year-old Florian Fischer send it in the pipe, on the P60 and over kickers.