The Crap Show 2017 #6 - The Final Show - Onboard Magazine

The last Crap Show of the 2017 season is upon us, and features and all-star cast of locals and legends and local legends surfing up the spring slush…

As promised, there’s more spring shred packed into the season finale of the Crap Show. In the first half we take a look into the annual Transition Cup quarter pipe session with a cast of local and foreign riders including host James Niederberger, Aaron Schwartz, Mike Knobel, Raphi Rocha, Thomas Stöckli, Stale Sandbech, Len Jørgensen, Luca Kuppelwieser, and Max Buri. Up next, the P60 park gets a thorough beat-down by the infamous Oilers & Friends crew, featuring OG’s Joos Caviezel, Mario Feltscher, Patrick Camenzind, and Jeron Lohner.

Riders: James Niederberger, Aaron Schwartz, Mike Knobel, Raphi Rocha, Thomas Stöckli, Stale Sandbech, Len Jørgensen, Luca Kuppelwieser, Max Buri, Joos Caviezel, Mario Feltscher, Patrick Camenzind, Jeron Lohner

Music:

Myself – Bbno$ https://soundcloud.com/trapsocietyofficial/myself



Filmed: Blume & Myrionymos Baikouzis

Edit: Blume