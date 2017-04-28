Crap Show 2017 - #5 - Onboard Magazine

Springtime shred in the penultiate episode of this season of Laxx’s The Crap Show. Still not shit!

Spring is always a good time at Snowpark LAAX – the sun’s out, the snow is soft and slushy, and the NoName Café is crawling with hot babes and cold beers. It’s quite literally the perfect time for a Spring Session. Aside from the swell weather and party shenanigans, there’s also great setups on all of the parks around Crap Sogn Gion.

In this episode, long-time local James Niederberger takes us for some laps through the Ils Plauns wave park, spinning and slashing the surfy features. Joel Staub, Michael Schärer, and Martin Lässer give us the rundown on Curnius, and finally, rail aficionados Yannick Messmer and Lou Staub gracefully destroy the rails on P60. We love spring so much that there’s in fact some more spring-time action coming your way in the next/final episode.

Riders: James Niederberger, Joel Staub, Michael Schärer, Martin Lässer, Yannick Messmer, Lou Staub