Bad Plans - Brighton - Onboard Magazine

Share

Web Series

Bad Plans – Brighton

Seems like the Bad Plans lot aren’t actually that bad at getting themselves organisedhttp://www.onboardmag.com/tag/bad-plans as they continue to shralp around the states. 

Despite forgetting to check whether Brighton was open – the Norwegians got in some good laps following on from their Bone Zone sessions. Where to next? Only time will tell…

Riders: Karen Schmidt, Andreas Grong, Sigurd Lindquist & Kristoffer Lerånd

Share

Topics:

Andreas Grong Bad Plans Kristoffer Lerand Sigurd Lindquist

Related Articles

Web Series

Stale - Rumba Rumba at Absolut Park

Stale breaks out some moves in the park-side powder...

Stale - Rumba Rumba at Absolut Park
Web Series

LEARNING BY DOING - VERNON DECK - BUILDING A CUSTOM SNOWBOARD

Vernon teams up with Zen Snow and helps hand-craft a new ride for the season

LEARNING BY DOING - VERNON DECK - BUILDING A CUSTOM SNOWBOARD
Web Series

BAD PLANS // BONE ZONE

Kristoffer Lerånd & Sigurd Lindquist join Pat Fava for a techy Bone Zone session in the wet...

BAD PLANS // BONE ZONE
Web Series

The Crap Show 2017 - Episode 2

Crap Show comes crashing into 2017 with a fresh edit...

The Crap Show 2017 - Episode 2
Web Series

Hometown Hero - Fabian Fraidl

Hometown Heroes is a spotlight on some of Europe's best locals - with Kaunertal ripper Fabian Fraidl kicking off the series.

Hometown Hero - Fabian Fraidl
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production