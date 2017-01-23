Bad Plans - Brighton - Onboard Magazine

Seems like the Bad Plans lot aren’t actually that bad at getting themselves organisedhttp://www.onboardmag.com/tag/bad-plans as they continue to shralp around the states.

Despite forgetting to check whether Brighton was open – the Norwegians got in some good laps following on from their Bone Zone sessions. Where to next? Only time will tell…

Riders: Karen Schmidt, Andreas Grong, Sigurd Lindquist & Kristoffer Lerånd