Bad Plans - Brighton - Onboard Magazine

23rd January 2017
Seems like the Bad Plans lot aren’t actually that bad at getting themselves organisedhttp://www.onboardmag.com/tag/bad-plans as they continue to shralp around the states.
Despite forgetting to check whether Brighton was open – the Norwegians got in some good laps following on from their
Bone Zone sessions. Where to next? Only time will tell…
Riders: Karen Schmidt,
Andreas Grong, Sigurd Lindquist & Kristoffer Lerånd
production
