10 TRICKS - Ethan Morgan - Onboard Magazine

We’ve dug out a whole bunch of shots from last year’s Bataleon team week for the latest 10 TRICKS – featuring none other than the intergalactic battle commander himself Mr Ethan Morgan.

Enhanced, we feel, by the audio stylings of an ape stuck in a drum machine – Ethan does what he does best on a bunch of DIY spots, hips, and some kind of road-sign. Carrying things on all the way through to some slightly misguided double attempts in a half formed quarter-pipe. Classic.