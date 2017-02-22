10 TRICKS - Ethan Morgan - Onboard Magazine

Enhanced, we feel, by the audio stylings of an ape stuck in a drum machine – Ethan does what he does best on a bunch of DIY spots, hips, and some kind of road-sign. Carrying things on all the way through to some slightly misguided double attempts in a half formed quarter-pipe. Classic.
