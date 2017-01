There’s a lot of pretty bad (read terrible) POV footage out there these days – serving only as a point of comparison to push stuff like this to the top of the pile, and how worth the wait it is when the good ones come along…

Thomas Feurstein straps in at Montafon, Austria and channels the spirit of snowboarding through some rad lookin’ terrain.

Couloirs, cornice hits, and plenty of powder. Power to the man…