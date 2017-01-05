Videograss - 'Visitors' Teaser - Onboard Magazine

Switching up the line-up for this season’s feature – Videograss’s claymation intro’d teaser for Visitors is here, with wallride to back lips, motorbike carving, some bad looking bails and a whole lot of rad riding to look forward to…

Filmed over a one and a half year period and dropping with a tour next month – the rider list is stacked and we can’t wait to give it a full viewing.

Featuring: Jake O.E., Jeremy Jones, Joe Sexton, Jake Welch, JP Walker, Spencer Schubert, Zak Hale, Benny Urban, Mark Wilson, Justin Fronius, Chris Bradshaw, Alex Cantin and Jed Anderson