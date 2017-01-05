Videograss - 'Visitors' Teaser - Onboard Magazine

Share

Teasers

Videograss – ‘Visitors’ Teaser

Switching up the line-up for this season’s feature – Videograss’s claymation intro’d teaser for Visitors is here, with wallride to back lips, motorbike carving, some bad looking bails and a whole lot of rad riding to look forward to…

Filmed over a one and a half year period and dropping with a tour next month – the rider list is stacked and we can’t wait to give it a full viewing.

Featuring: Jake O.E., Jeremy Jones, Joe Sexton, Jake Welch, JP Walker, Spencer Schubert, Zak Hale, Benny Urban, Mark Wilson, Justin Fronius, Chris Bradshaw, Alex Cantin and Jed Anderson

Share

Related Articles

Teasers

Äsmosphere - Teaser #1

For the release of the movie, Wolle & Billabong are offering you a free Äsmo board!

Äsmosphere - Teaser #1
Teasers

Nicolas Müller - FRUITION Official Trailer

A brand new movie from the king of style

Nicolas Müller - FRUITION Official Trailer
Teasers

JKD - DisliKe Teaser

Killer street riding from the best Spanish street crew in the game!

JKD - DisliKe Teaser
Teasers

Vimana | One - Teaser

The Scandinavian-born snowboard family have a full film dropping later this month...

Vimana | One - Teaser
Teasers

WOKED - Teaser

Finnish street fancies coming to your screens soon

WOKED - Teaser
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production