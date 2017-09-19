Vans 'Landline' - Trailer #1 - Onboard Magazine

Vans’ first full-length snowboard movie looks to be a throwback to the days of 16mm yore, mixed with some riding that’s celluloid definitely of a 2017 vintage…

The Vans team spent the past winter pouring their considerable energies into shooting for their first ever full-length snowboard movie. Titled ‘Landline’ and shot all on 16mm film, it’s set to drop January 2018 and will showcase their cast of rippers tearing it up across the planet, while looking cool on old Kodak film.

Roll on January.

Vans proudly presents their first-ever full-length snowboard film, LANDLINE. Shot on Kodak 16mm, the film documents the raw talents and eclectic personalities of the Vans snowboard team as they travel all over the world. Featuring full parts from some of the biggest names in modern snowboarding, alongside up-and-comers, and pioneers. LANDLINE. aims to put the true spirit and culture of snowboarding on display. Coming January 2018.

Riders: Pat Moore, Mark Landvik, Hana Beaman, Jamie Lynn, Arthur Longo, Cheryl Maas, Markus Keller, Wolle Nyvelt, Phil Jacques, Darrell Mathes, Jake Kuzyk, Zac Marben, Dan Liedahl, Dillon Ojo, Mike Ravelson, Blake Paul.