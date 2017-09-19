Vans 'Landline' - Trailer #1 - Onboard Magazine

Share

Teasers

Vans ‘Landline’ – Trailer #1

Vans’ first full-length snowboard movie looks to be a throwback to the days of 16mm yore, mixed with some riding that’s celluloid definitely of a 2017 vintage…

The Vans team spent the past winter pouring their considerable energies into shooting for their first ever full-length snowboard movie. Titled ‘Landline’ and shot all on 16mm film, it’s set to drop January 2018 and will showcase their cast of rippers tearing it up across the planet, while looking cool on old Kodak film.

Roll on January.

Vans proudly presents their first-ever full-length snowboard film, LANDLINE. Shot on Kodak 16mm, the film documents the raw talents and eclectic personalities of the Vans snowboard team as they travel all over the world. Featuring full parts from some of the biggest names in modern snowboarding, alongside up-and-comers, and pioneers. LANDLINE. aims to put the true spirit and culture of snowboarding on display. Coming January 2018.

Riders: Pat Moore, Mark Landvik, Hana Beaman, Jamie Lynn, Arthur Longo, Cheryl Maas, Markus Keller, Wolle Nyvelt, Phil Jacques, Darrell Mathes, Jake Kuzyk, Zac Marben, Dan Liedahl, Dillon Ojo, Mike Ravelson, Blake Paul.

Share

Topics:

arthur longo Blake Paul cheryl maas Dan Liedahl Darrell Mathes Dillon Ojo hana beaman jake kuzyk jamie lynn Landline mark landvik markus keller Mike Ravelson Pat Moore Phil Jacques wolle nyvelt zac marben

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Features

DaKine x Äsmo Colab Range Launch

DaKine have teamed up with snowsurf maestros Äsmo to produce a limited edition range of backpacks and gloves, and presented it alongside some of Carlos...

DaKine x Äsmo Colab Range Launch
Talking Points

The Question - Influences

“Which rider influenced you most as a kid and why?”

The Question - Influences
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production