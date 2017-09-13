'TurboDojo' - Trailer For Absinthe Films' Latest Movie Is Here - Onboard Magazine

Share

Teasers

‘TurboDojo’ – Trailer For Absinthe Films’ Latest Movie Is Here

Featuring Nicolas Müller, Mikkel Bang, Hans Mindnich, Max Buri and many more

It’s a sign of the times that there are edits out there calling themselves ‘movies’ that are shorter than this, the teaser for Absinthe Films’ latest full-lengther.

It looks like TurboDojo (nope, us neither) will feature the familiar (gnarly POV lines, Nicolas Müller throwing methods in Japan, Mikkel Bang) alongside the relatively unknown (Enzo Nilo, who joins from Almo Films) – all wrapped up in the usual Absinthe high production values.

Like all good trailers, there’s a few WTF moments in the mix too. From Hans Mindnich’s rodeo at 1.41 to Brandon Cocard getting stumped at 2.09, there’s more than enough here to make you glad that Justin Hostynek is still lugging his camera bag into the wilderness.

TurboDojo will be available to buy soon.

 

Share

Topics:

enzo nilo

Related Articles

Teasers

Arctic Lights - Trailer

Arctic Lights is the latest project from Finnish contest-kid-turned-backcountry-obsessive Antti Autti, and this is the mesmerising teaser for the documentary that will be released in...

Arctic Lights - Trailer
Teasers

DomeTrash Presents 'Virgin' - Teaser

Teaser for the DomeTrash crew's first all-outdoor movie that drops October 1st right here. Looking tiiiiight!

DomeTrash Presents 'Virgin' - Teaser
Teasers

Rusty Toothbrush - #DutyFreeCorruption Teaser

Diplomatic sacks full of street spots and oversized rum bottles

Rusty Toothbrush - #DutyFreeCorruption Teaser
Teasers

The Jah Tape - Teaser

Streeet vibes, tight shredding and some blessing of Jah in this teaser for this movie, featuring a buncha Gs from Denmark and beyond!

The Jah Tape - Teaser
Teasers

WASTED YOUTH THE SEQUEL - Teaser

The Wasted Youth crew hit back with a teaser for their new project - another movie all about that BC BC goodness.

WASTED YOUTH THE SEQUEL - Teaser
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production