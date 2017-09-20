Travis Rice's 'Depth Perception' - Trailer - Onboard Magazine

After the intense multi-year production of The Fourth Phase, Travis Rice got straight back in the saddle to produce another movie project – Depth Perception. Behold the first teaser…

Since when did teasers become trailers anyhow? Seems everyone is deciding to call them the latter this year, but we digress.

As everyone knows, Travis Rice and his crew put themselves through the rinser the three years leading up to the release of last season’s The Fourth Phase, and then they went on a bit of a Red Bull-fuelled movie premiere adventure to top it all off. You’d forgive the man for wanting to take a season for himself, ride deep pow with the bros and have no stresses about shooting anything, but we guess Rice isn’t wired that way.

Nope, he got straight back out there and started shooting for a project titled Depth Perception. Backed by his longtime sponsor, Quiksilver, this also features stablemates Bryan Fox, Austen Sweetin and Robin Van Gyn, and promises to show a lot of powder ridden well by all of them. And filmed, naturally, by state-of-the-art cameras. And perhaps a helicopter or two.

We wanna see it just for that shot where someone comes out of a giant rocky mountain vagina, and because, well, Travis and the rest of the crew in this are Grade A bosses. Here’s the Quik blurb…

Deep in winter, and even deeper in British Columbia, you’ll find more than just one of the world’s best places to ride — around every corner, some wild natural phenomena seems to be taking place… Quiksilver proudly presents Depth Perception, Travis Rice’s latest brain child starring fellow Quiksilver riders Bryan Fox, Austen Sweetin, Roxy’s Robin Van Gyn and the master himself. Set in the transfixing layers of BC’s temperate forest, the furthest inland rainforest in the world, Depth Perception returns to the roots of snowboarding and portrays the unique connection each rider shares with nature. The movie sucks you into a supernatural wonderland and invites you to enjoy some of the finest free riding this planet has to offer. It’ll make you laugh, make you learn and most of all, make you want to ride.

