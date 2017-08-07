Rusty Toothbrush - #DutyFreeCorruption Teaser - Onboard Magazine

After a winter spent filming off their usual beaten track, flitting between Gulmarg and Andorra, the Rusty Toothbrush boys have hit upon the winning snowboarding formula: cheap booze, Beedis and well, more cheap booze.

Alex Stewart, Jack Errichiello and Victor Loron are back once again after last year’s A Not So Fairytale, and this time round are joined by JJ Rayward, Lou Macias and Euro shred royalty Tyler Chorlton, seen getting down with the kids and their trends at the 1.40 mark.

It looks set to top their previous effort, and whilst there looks to be a lack of four-legged park riding it’s sure to be just as entertaining as ever. Hail the Brush!