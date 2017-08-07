Rusty Toothbrush - #DutyFreeCorruption Teaser - Onboard Magazine

Share

Teasers

Rusty Toothbrush – #DutyFreeCorruption Teaser

Diplomatic sacks full of street spots and oversized rum bottles

After a winter spent filming off their usual beaten track, flitting between Gulmarg and Andorra, the Rusty Toothbrush boys have hit upon the winning snowboarding formula: cheap booze, Beedis and well, more cheap booze.

Alex StewartJack Errichiello and Victor Loron are back once again after last year’s A Not So Fairytale, and this time round are joined by JJ Rayward, Lou Macias and Euro shred royalty Tyler Chorlton, seen getting down with the kids and their trends at the 1.40 mark.

It looks set to top their previous effort, and whilst there looks to be a lack of four-legged park riding it’s sure to be just as entertaining as ever. Hail the Brush!

Share

Topics:

Alex Stewart jack errichiello jj rayward lou macias Rusty Toothbrush tyler chorlton victor loron

Related Articles

Teasers

The Jah Tape - Teaser

Streeet vibes, tight shredding and some blessing of Jah in this teaser for this movie, featuring a buncha Gs from Denmark and beyond!

The Jah Tape - Teaser
Teasers

WASTED YOUTH THE SEQUEL - Teaser

The Wasted Youth crew hit back with a teaser for their new project - another movie all about that BC BC goodness.

WASTED YOUTH THE SEQUEL - Teaser
Teasers

GOZAIMASU Teaser

Argentine duo on the hunt for European powder.

GOZAIMASU Teaser
Teasers

VIMANA I TWO Teaser

The Vimana Snowboards crew are set to follow up this season's excellent team movie, Vimana I One, with another flick showcasing their crew's tasty skills...

VIMANA I TWO Teaser
Teasers

Never Too Late - New Czech & Slovak Movie

First movie from Czech Republic and Slovakia in years needs your help...

Never Too Late - New Czech & Slovak Movie
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production