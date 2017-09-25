Rusty Toothbrush - Duty Free Corruption Teaser - Onboard Magazine

Check the teaser for Rusty Toothbrush’s second movie, Duty Free Corruption. The OG crew has been bolstered by the addition of a couple of new riders, and the looseness, clearly, remains…

MUSIC: Rationale – Fuel To The Fire (The White Panda Remix)

LOCATION: Gulmarg – India, California – USA, Soldeau – Andorra

FEATURING: Peppino Stewart @peppinostewart, Tyler Chorlton @tylerchorlton, JJ Rayward @_slipperygypsey, Lou Macias @kongfulou, Victor Loron @vicloron, Mahi Mains @mahi_mains_mane, Jack Errichiello @jackerrichiello

PRODUCED: Brad Smith @brad.smithy, Alex Stewart, Troy Tanner @goodbuddynz, Francesco Zoppei @francescozoppei, Will Linstead @wlinstead

SUPPORTED: Technine, Electric, Llop Gris, FYVE, HorseFeathers