Last Resort - The Teaser - Onboard Magazine

Off the back of a set of misadventures with Eiki Helgason and some seasonal movie touring – it looks like Justin Leveille (formerly of YoBeat’s Hate Line/The News Show) is finally ready to return to the world of internet-based snowboarding update news type things…

Pairing up with atrip apparel and the brilliantly warped mind of Halldor Helgason that comes with it, we can only expect that something big is on its way.

Hold on to your hats – Episode 1 drops mid February!