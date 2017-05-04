GOZAIMASU Teaser - Onboard Magazine

Teasers

GOZAIMASU Teaser

Two years in the making, featuring two Argentine rippers and a selection of European powder seeking – the first teaser for Rip Curl’s ‘Gozaimasu’ has arrived.

Spanning Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Andorra and France, with a teaser for the Japanese section on its way (hence the Japan-inspired name) it looks for sure like we should be expecting some rad freeride lines and cheese wedge hits from Matías Radaelli and Nicolás Fuentes. Keep an eye out for the full movie dropping soon.

