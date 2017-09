The Polish boys at Big O Snowboards have a movie cooking – El NorKato is the name, and this is the teaser.

El NorKato was recorded in Silesia around Katowice in Poland and around Oslo in Norway.

Featuring: Kuba Dytkowski, Radek Cząstkiewicz, Kajtek Kaleniak, Tomek Zielony.

edit: Jacek Pastuszka