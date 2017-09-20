Don't You Find - Trailer - Onboard Magazine

Don’t You Find – Trailer

The Sane! Snowboarding Media House have added another feather to their cap by producing this rad-looking powder movie featuring Mario Käppeli and Tom Tramnitz.

Don’t You Find is the name, this is the teaser, and the full movie will drop later this autumn – there’s a premiere at Jimmy’s in Innsbruck this Friday September 23rd if you wanna cop a sneak peak and get Kushed!

Filmed and edited by Julian Pintarelli.

Don't You Find Mario Käppeli tom tramnitz

