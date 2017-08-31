DomeTrash Presents 'Virgin' - Teaser - Onboard Magazine

Share

Teasers

DomeTrash Presents ‘Virgin’ – Teaser

The DomeTrash boys finally left the sanctity of their indoor slopes and headed to pop their cherries on the real streets last winter. Virgin is their first movie, and will drop October 1st right here. Be ready!

FULL VIDEO DROPPING OCTOBER 1ST
It’s finally here!
Last winter the crew went out on their first urban mission, traveling a few thousand kilometers to the mecca of streetriding: Finland.

Riders: Anthony Indawood, Joshua Pires, Kasper de Zoete, Jordi Spa, Bart Falhaber

Thanks to:
Vimana Snowboards, Onboard Magazine, Switchback Bindings, ThirtyTwo, GNU , LibTech.

Video by Willie Albert

Share

Topics:

Anthony Indawood Bart Falhaber DomeTrash jordi spa Joshua Pires kasper de zoete Virgin

Related Articles

Crew Edits

Fat & Furious x Mt Hood

Watch as Fat & Furious brothers Abbe and Theo Hjellström finally make their pilgrimage to the snowboarding summer Mecca of Mt Hood and the High...

Fat & Furious x Mt Hood
Rider Parts

Flashback - Backstrom, Klocker & Haller in Isenseven's Kaleidoscope

Park, pow, pipe, urban, and some of the most intense Yo-Yo battling seen since the 1980s in this three-way part from Isenseven's 2011 movie, Kaleidoscope.

Flashback - Backstrom, Klocker & Haller in Isenseven's Kaleidoscope
Talking Points

The Question - Influences

“Which rider influenced you most as a kid and why?”

The Question - Influences
Crew Edits

DomeTrash - Living Room

The DomeTrash boys scored the keys to a private session at their local fridge, and proceeded to litter the slope with a bunch of old...

DomeTrash - Living Room
Crew Edits

Bent Metal Bindings Team Own HCSC

The best Hood edit of this summer?

Bent Metal Bindings Team Own HCSC
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production