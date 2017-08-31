DomeTrash Presents 'Virgin' - Teaser - Onboard Magazine

The DomeTrash boys finally left the sanctity of their indoor slopes and headed to pop their cherries on the real streets last winter. Virgin is their first movie, and will drop October 1st right here. Be ready!

It’s finally here!

Last winter the crew went out on their first urban mission, traveling a few thousand kilometers to the mecca of streetriding: Finland.

Riders: Anthony Indawood, Joshua Pires, Kasper de Zoete, Jordi Spa, Bart Falhaber

Thanks to:

Vimana Snowboards, Onboard Magazine, Switchback Bindings, ThirtyTwo, GNU , LibTech.

Video by Willie Albert