Deja Vu Presents 'Beacon' Teaser - Louif Paradis' Unfilmed Movie - Onboard Magazine

A teaser – sorry, ‘trailer’, for a movie that hasn’t been filmed yet?! Well, seeing as it’s focussed on the riding and adventures of street shredding King Louif Paradis and the Vimeo blurb simply states ‘Fall 17’, we’re frothing to see what this is all about.