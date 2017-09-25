Deja Vu Presents 'Beacon' Teaser - Louif Paradis' Unfilmed Movie - Onboard Magazine

Deja Vu Presents ‘Beacon’ Teaser – Louif Paradis’ Unfilmed Movie

This Louif Paradis-centric movie might not be filmed yet, but this has a few shots of Louif doing his silky smooth urban shred thang in it. Magic…

A teaser – sorry, ‘trailer’, for a movie that hasn’t been filmed yet?! Well, seeing as it’s focussed on the riding and adventures of street shredding King Louif Paradis and the Vimeo blurb simply states ‘Fall 17’, we’re frothing to see what this is all about.

Beacon deja vu Louif Paradis

