Arctic Lights - Trailer - Onboard Magazine

To support the movie, Antti and his Kota Collective brothers will be releasing clips of some of the riding every two weeks till December, when the full documentary will go live, plus a couple of more in-depth webisodes taking us further into the project. If you’re the kinda person who loves riding pow and gets a crazy itch when you can’t, make sure you look out for the stuff Antti will be pushing out as we head into another winter because this will be a banger!

It’s also looking to be one of those movies best appreciated on the big screen, so check down below for the premiere dates. Here’s what the crew say about the Arctic Lights project…

Produced together with Kota Collective the crew has been filming for Arctic Lights in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Svallbard in search of perfect conditions, new challenges and beautiful scenery.

What makes this snowboarding documentary stand out from the crowd is what lies beneath the surface. It is not only what can be called the beautiful struggle to find perfection in the imperfections of nature. Bad weather can send the crew in to the deep and dark corners of their mind, but for Antti it is all about the game. He is dependent on snowboarding, an unrivalled passion. Looking from outside it is an obsession.

What makes a man chase snow and mountains at the expense of everything else: family, friends and the special loved one. For the past 15 years Antti has been globetrotting the planet without a second thought to things at home. As an experiment, a thin line drawn on a face of a mountain, Antti decided to stay at home for the whole season. Or at least within a 1500km radius from home. Let’s call it a compromise.