Arctic Lights - Trailer - Onboard Magazine

Antti says: “There’s one thing that I have massive issues with mentally: It is to stop, relax and stay at home. I turn into a cranky and restless kid if I’m at home and I know there’s snow somewhere to be ridden. It is easier for me to relax when I’m stuck waiting out a snowstorm on a side of the mountain rather than on my couch next to a fireplace with my dog and beautiful girlfriend next to me. It is an addiction that keeps me away from home. This project came from a need to address and assess my dedication that many see as an obsession. We filmed everything on shorter than normal strike missions around the arctic. It was an amazing project to work on, although I’m pretty sure I’m quite far from being cured from my dedication to snowboarding.”
Arctic Lights movie follows Autti ́s season in the mountains and fells of the North
and ponders if it is possible for a professional athlete to find balance between career and home. In addition to the movie there will be online release of action
packed snowboarding webisodes during the autumn 2017.
Riders: Antti Autti, Keisuke Yoshida, Roope Tonteri, Miikka Hast, Niklas Holsten,
Enni Rukajarvi
Producers: Antti Autti, Ilmo Niittymäki, Hypement
Directors: Teemu Lahtinen, Matti Ollila / Kota Collective
Principal videography: Teemu Lahtinen, Matti Ollila, Iisakki Kennilä
Editing: Teemu Lahtinen, Matti Ollila / Kota Collective
Photography: Jani Kärppä / Kota Collective, Rami Hanafi
World premiere 28.10.2017 in Rovaniemi.
Tour dates:
Helsinki, Finland 4.11.
Ruka, Finland 11.11.
Stockholm, Sweden 23.11.
Pyhä, Finland 9.12.
Arctic Lights Svalbard webisode:
freeridefilm-festival.com
02.11. Innsbruck
03.11. Luzern
04.11. Zürich
05.11. München
06.11. Darmstadt
07.11. Köln
08.11. Berlin
09.11. Wien
IF3 Montreal 23.-26.10
Calendar updated as further dates are confirmed at
WWW.ANTTISWORLD.COM/ARCTIC-LIGHTS
