Arctic Lights - Trailer - Onboard Magazine

Share

Teasers

Arctic Lights – Trailer

[Photos: Kota Collective / Jani Karppa]

Arctic Lights is the latest project from Finnish contest-kid-turned-backcountry-obsessive Antti Autti, and this is the mesmerising teaser for the documentary that will be released in December as part of what will be a bunch of epic-quality freeride videos…

Ever since Antti hung up his bib he’s been producing ever-more impressive freeride movies, edits and web series. But with Arctic Lights it looks like he’s outdone himself – not only is it beautifully shot and features some insane terrain from the nether regions of Scandinavia, it also will take a frank, honest look into the obsessive mentality of both Autti himself and, more broadly speaking, snowboarders in general for whom the search for powder and new lines is a thirst that’s seemingly unquenchable.

To support the movie, Antti and his Kota Collective brothers will be releasing clips of some of the riding every two weeks till December, when the full documentary will go live, plus a couple of more in-depth webisodes taking us further into the project. If you’re the kinda person who loves riding pow and gets a crazy itch when you can’t, make sure you look out for the stuff Antti will be pushing out as we head into another winter because this will be a banger!

It’s also looking to be one of those movies best appreciated on the big screen, so check down below for the premiere dates. Here’s what the crew say about the Arctic Lights project…

Produced together with Kota Collective the crew has been filming for Arctic Lights in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Svallbard in search of perfect conditions, new challenges and beautiful scenery.

What makes this snowboarding documentary stand out from the crowd is what lies beneath the surface. It is not only what can be called the beautiful struggle to find perfection in the imperfections of nature. Bad weather can send the crew in to the deep and dark corners of their mind, but for Antti it is all about the game. He is dependent on snowboarding, an unrivalled passion. Looking from outside it is an obsession.

What makes a man chase snow and mountains at the expense of everything else: family, friends and the special loved one. For the past 15 years Antti has been globetrotting the planet without a second thought to things at home. As an experiment, a thin line drawn on a face of a mountain, Antti decided to stay at home for the whole season. Or at least within a 1500km radius from home. Let’s call it a compromise.

Antti says: “There’s one thing that I have massive issues with mentally: It is to stop, relax and stay at home. I turn into a cranky and restless kid if I’m at home and I know there’s snow somewhere to be ridden. It is easier for me to relax when I’m stuck waiting out a snowstorm on a side of the mountain rather than on my couch next to a fireplace with my dog and beautiful girlfriend next to me. It is an addiction that keeps me away from home. This project came from a need to address and assess my dedication that many see as an obsession. We filmed everything on shorter than normal strike missions around the arctic. It was an amazing project to work on, although I’m pretty sure I’m quite far from being cured from my dedication to snowboarding.”

Arctic Lights movie follows Autti ́s season in the mountains and fells of the North
and ponders if it is possible for a professional athlete to find balance between career and home. In addition to the movie there will be online release of action
packed snowboarding webisodes during the autumn 2017.

Riders: Antti Autti, Keisuke Yoshida, Roope Tonteri, Miikka Hast, Niklas Holsten,
Enni Rukajarvi
Producers: Antti Autti, Ilmo Niittymäki, Hypement
Directors: Teemu Lahtinen, Matti Ollila / Kota Collective
Principal videography: Teemu Lahtinen, Matti Ollila, Iisakki Kennilä
Editing: Teemu Lahtinen, Matti Ollila / Kota Collective
Photography: Jani Kärppä / Kota Collective, Rami Hanafi

World premiere 28.10.2017 in Rovaniemi.
Tour dates:
Helsinki, Finland 4.11.
Ruka, Finland 11.11.
Stockholm, Sweden 23.11.
Pyhä, Finland 9.12.
Arctic Lights Svalbard webisode:
freeridefilm-festival.com
02.11. Innsbruck
03.11. Luzern
04.11. Zürich
05.11. München
06.11. Darmstadt
07.11. Köln
08.11. Berlin
09.11. Wien
IF3 Montreal 23.-26.10

Calendar updated as further dates are confirmed at
WWW.ANTTISWORLD.COM/ARCTIC-LIGHTS

Share

Topics:

antti autti Arctic Lights

Related Articles

Rider Parts

Marcus Kleveland - 16-17 Edit

Down tools and watch this collection of Marcus Kleveland's greatest hits from the past year. HAMMER TIME.

Marcus Kleveland - 16-17 Edit
Crew Edits

Snackbreak's Pound Town Pleasures

Once again our amigos from Snackbreak teamed up with the Wasted Youth boys for their annual vacation to Pound Town. Cue 80km slog through muddy...

Snackbreak's Pound Town Pleasures
Teasers

DomeTrash Presents 'Virgin' - Teaser

Teaser for the DomeTrash crew's first all-outdoor movie that drops October 1st right here. Looking tiiiiight!

DomeTrash Presents 'Virgin' - Teaser
Crew Edits

Fat & Furious x Mt Hood

Watch as Fat & Furious brothers Abbe and Theo Hjellström finally make their pilgrimage to the snowboarding summer Mecca of Mt Hood and the High...

Fat & Furious x Mt Hood
Rider Parts

Flashback - Backstrom, Klocker & Haller in Isenseven's Kaleidoscope

Park, pow, pipe, urban, and some of the most intense Yo-Yo battling seen since the 1980s in this three-way part from Isenseven's 2011 movie, Kaleidoscope.

Flashback - Backstrom, Klocker & Haller in Isenseven's Kaleidoscope
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production