Stale and Torgeir - Powder in the Park - Onboard Magazine

Stale and Torgeir – Powder in the Park

(Especially) if you haven’t caught up on this weekend’s Insta clips, you’re in for a treat with this one…

Stale Sandbech and Torgeir Bergrem clean up the remains of the park-side powder at Absolut Park Flachauwinkl, launching off of rollers with often inexplainable altitude attained considering the chop.

Capped off with a method held for decades as Torgeir tucks his knees up and holds on tight.

