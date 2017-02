Looks like Luki Ellensohn’s really taken that Mike Rav/Scott Stevens section from Stronger to heart. He’s even got the right board for it!¬†Only the folk at Snowpark Damuls, Austria, have skipped the middle man and built this mini ramp straight out of the snow.

Complete with a roller in the middle to help pump for speed, Luki gets back to back hits for far longer than our legs would probably allow, breaking out all sorts of one-footer madness in the process.