Snackbreak are on the warpath with the Finnish Snowboarding Association, with three Finnish resort clips coming your way, doing an expose on park terrain and throwing a spotlight on some locals while they’re at it.

First up, some tech tricks straight out of Ruskotunturi in Oulu – classic Finnish freestyle skills right here…

Riders in order of appearance: Joona Saikkonen, Tommi Ollikainen, Roope Höynä, Miika Lappalainen, Petrus Saikkonen, Joonas Eloranta and Henri-Petteri Laakkonen.