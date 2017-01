Visual treat time. Julien Roserens and Jon Vital capture some incredible backlit snowboarding in Simplon, Switzerland…

Mat Schaer, Sam Schaer, Levi Luggen, Aurel Anthamatten and Féfé Pellacani fill the frame with powder, making for some stunning shots that remind us of Christian Haller’s Glue in the best way possible.

A tad artsy, but a pleasure to watch, that’s for sure.