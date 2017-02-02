Seven-Year-Old Finnish Snowboarder Hits The Streets - Onboard Magazine

Thanks to organisations like Maximise, we’ve now desensitised to the sight of uber-groms chucking tricks that would have won an X Games gold only a few years ago. Just check out this double backflip from eight-year-old Eli Bouchard. However, it’s not often that you see an ankle-biter attacking the streets in the manner of Anniina Perhovaara.
As well as being a strong Scrabble score, this seven-year-old Finn is showing bucketloads of promise on her stick; from picnic tables and Helgason-esque plastic pipe setups to bona-fide handrails.
It’s really refreshing to see someone so young embracing this side of snowboarding – although if she’s to survive the often merciless pedantry of the urban shred world, those zeaches will have to go…
Keep up with Anniina’s street missions by following her Instagram.
