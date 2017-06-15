What up summer? Welcoming the first of what are sure to be many down under park shred videos from what will be a more radical summer of shred than usual, given that this is the last clear period for training before the Olympics next February. As soon as the Northern winter kicks back in, it’ll be comp and qualifying season, so this is the last real chance for riders to stack new tricks ahead of ‘LYMPICS!

So sit back and watch them descend, and they’ll probably be more in Perisher than anywhere else, as the park has racked up numerous accolades over the last few years.

For now though, check out the locals – including Andy James, Angus Waddington, Billy Hayman and Jesse Kennedy – getting at it for opening weekend. Wish you were here?