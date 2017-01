What better place to start a series titled ‘Nowhere’ than in low-tide Riksgränsen when there’s barely a soul in sight…

Toni Kerkelä teams up with Teemu Heljo to bring you episode one of Toni’s ‘quest to find his true self’ – breaking away from urban spots, as many have before him, and beating a new path into the backcountry.

As it turns out, the low snow levels leave the boys looking at more hikeable roadside hits than powder drenched bowls, but Toni gets some tasty shots in all the same.