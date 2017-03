adidas Russia’s local homies have been sessioning the capital’s suburbs with plenty of success – and now they’ve collated a load of footage into one tasty street clip.

Moscow offers up seemingly tonnes of lines, with back to back hits and creative interpretation from the boys meaning there’s plenty of variety.

Artem Smolin, Philipp Ananyin, Mihail Ilyin, Eegor Mamaev and guest Alexander Stepanov get stuck in.