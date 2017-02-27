Minipipe Madness at LAAX - Onboard Magazine

Videos

Minipipe Madness at LAAX

In the right hands, a freshly groomed minipipe (and also, sometimes, a shitty one) can look like the most fun place to be on the mountain – and at LAAX they’re pretty damn pro at putting theirs to good use.

Lucas Baume and Leandro Eigensatz gather a crew to session it properly – bringing in all sorts of pipe-side rail features for a fuller selection of tricks.

Mixing up classic airs with some more skate-inspired lip tricks makes for great watching, while there’s also a reminder of a time when wearing your pants below your boxers was the only style.

Riders: Lucas Baume, Leandro Eigensatz, Menduri Stecher, Lars Popp, Luca Kuppelwieser, Markus Keller, Lil Bro

Topics:

Leandro Eigensatz Luca Kuppelwieser Lucas Baume markus keller

