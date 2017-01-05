Michi Schatz Joins Fanatic Snowboards - Onboard Magazine

Michi Schatz Joins Fanatic Snowboards

After longtime sponsors Völkl pulled the plug on their snowboard program, the DONIBK has found a new home on Fanatic’s team. Here’s some shots of him doing his thang in his backyard…

“I’m Stoked to ride for that super nice Company – FANATIC SNOWBOARDS

After 15 year riding in the Völkl Snowboard Family they send me bad NEWS…. they STOP SNOWBOARD BUSINESS :(((( BAD NEWSSS

But I’m Stoked that i found a Super good Company. Jerry the Boss taken me into the FANATIC family so nice ……….

Stoked about that New Boards …”

Topics:

michi schatz

