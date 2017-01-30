Max Parrot Wins Men's Big Air At X Games 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Marcus Kleveland on his way to X Games silver. Photo: Chris Tedesco/ESPN

The X Games is often the place you’ll see someone put down a new trick for the first time, and the 2017 edition was no exception. After seeing a few quads put down on purpose-built monster booters – beginning with Billy Morgan’s backside quad cork 1800 back in April 2015 – we can now, frighteningly, expect them to become the norm in contests.

Two variations of the quad were unleashed in the men’s Big Air final, and naturally they secured podium spots for the riders that put them down. While they’re unlikely to stoke out the ‘floaty backside 180’ crowd, for pure bonkersboarding check out all three medal-wining runs below.

3rd: Mark McMorris (Canada)

There are few riders that can stomp triple corks with the consistency of Mark McMorris, which goes some way to explaining why he keeps winning X Games medals. While he put down a couple of belters in the final, this time it was only enough for bronze.