Max Parrot Wins Men's Big Air At X Games 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Share

Videos

Max Parrot Wins Men’s Big Air At X Games 2017

The Age of the Quad has begun

Marcus Kleveland on his way to X Games silver. Photo: Chris Tedesco/ESPN

The X Games is often the place you’ll see someone put down a new trick for the first time, and the 2017 edition was no exception. After seeing a few quads put down on purpose-built monster booters – beginning with Billy Morgan’s backside quad cork 1800 back in April 2015 – we can now, frighteningly, expect them to become the norm in contests.

Two variations of the quad were unleashed in the men’s Big Air final, and naturally they secured podium spots for the riders that put them down. While they’re unlikely to stoke out the ‘floaty backside 180’ crowd, for pure bonkersboarding check out all three medal-wining runs below.

3rd: Mark McMorris (Canada)

There are few riders that can stomp triple corks with the consistency of Mark McMorris, which goes some way to explaining why he keeps winning X Games medals. While he put down a couple of belters in the final, this time it was only enough for bronze.

2nd: Marcus Kleveland (NOR)

The honour of stomping the first quad in competition went to young Marcus Kleveland. He put down a backside quad cork 1800, a trick that may have got him the gold had it been a little cleaner. He may not have taken the top spot on this occasion, but he certainly got a priceless reaction from Danny Davis & co at X Games HQ.

1st: Max Parrot (Canada)

Last year’s champ Max Parrot edged out Marcus this time round with his quad underflip, which scored one point higher than the Norwegian’s quattrocorking. It’s certainy not the prettiest trick in the world, but after he put down a contest NBD with authority, the judges had to hand it to Max. Both he and Marcus scored the same on their second-highest trick – just look at the laziness of that Cab triple 18 – so the Canadian took home the gold once again.

Share

Topics:

big air marcus kleveland Mark McMorris max parrot quad cork x games

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Other Events

elooa CAMP GOOD TIMES - Kaunertal - May 21-28 2017

Heard the cliche that snowboarding is 'all about enjoying good times with friends'? It's all TRUE! That's why elooa are bringing the legendary summer camp...

elooa CAMP GOOD TIMES - Kaunertal - May 21-28 2017
Other Events

Marcus Kleveland Wins Men's Slopestyle At X Games 2017

Watch the top three runs from X Games men's slopestyle finals

Marcus Kleveland Wins Men's Slopestyle At X Games 2017
Videos

Julia Marino Wins Women's Slopestyle At X Games 2017

Watch the top three runs from X Games women's slopestyle finals

Julia Marino Wins Women's Slopestyle At X Games 2017
Videos

Elena Hight Wins Women's Halfpipe At X Games 2017

Watch the top 3 runs from X Games women's halfpipe finals

Elena Hight Wins Women's Halfpipe At X Games 2017
Other Events

Scotty James Wins Men's Halfpipe at X Games 2017

Watch the top 3 runs from X Games men's halfpipe finals!

Scotty James Wins Men's Halfpipe at X Games 2017
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production