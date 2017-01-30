Julia Marino Wins Women's Slopestyle At X Games 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Julia Marino, overwhelmed by her victory in Aspen. Photo: Trevor Brown/ESPN

The return of women’s Big Air may have slightly overshadowed the slopestyle event at this year’s X Games, but it didn’t prevent the invited riders from giving it their all.

With the stakes just as high on the course as they were on the showpiece booter, there was an early blow when defending champion Spencer O’Brien had to pull out with an injury. Who would succeed her was anyone’s guess, and once the riders started dropping it was clear this would be a tough one to call.

Someone had to win, of course; scroll down to see the top three runs.

3rd: Katie Ormerod (GBR)

At only her second appearance at X, Britain’s Katie Ormerod set the pace early with a run that included a cab 900. Missing the grab on her 7 and some early rail exiting meant the run as a whole was marked down but still a strong entry for third place.