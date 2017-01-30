Julia Marino Wins Women's Slopestyle At X Games 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Share

Videos

Julia Marino Wins Women’s Slopestyle At X Games 2017

Katie Ormerod takes bronze

Julia Marino, overwhelmed by her victory in Aspen. Photo: Trevor Brown/ESPN

The return of women’s Big Air may have slightly overshadowed the slopestyle event at this year’s X Games, but it didn’t prevent the invited riders from giving it their all.

With the stakes just as high on the course as they were on the showpiece booter, there was an early blow when defending champion Spencer O’Brien had to pull out with an injury. Who would succeed her was anyone’s guess, and once the riders started dropping it was clear this would be a tough one to call.

Someone had to win, of course; scroll down to see the top three runs.

3rd: Katie Ormerod (GBR)

At only her second appearance at X, Britain’s Katie Ormerod set the pace early with a run that included a cab 900. Missing the grab on her 7 and some early rail exiting meant the run as a whole was marked down but still a strong entry for third place.

2nd: Jamie Anderson (USA)

Jamie Anderson certainly knows how it feels to be an X Games champ, with four golds (2007, 2008, 2012 and 2013) to her name. She was hungry for the fifth, especially after earning a silver in each of the last three years, but her run didn’t quite snatch it despite a clean rail routine and her signature switch backside 5.

1st: Julia Marino (USA)

By the time Julai Marino got to the last jump, there really wasn’t much between her and Jamie. Her rail run was better, but a flappy front 5 on the second jump might have cost her the advantage. She’d need to do something memorable with her last hit, and the resultant cab double underflip was just the thing. Stomped perfectly after what felt like an age in the air, it ensured Julia was going home with her first X Games gold.

Share

Topics:

jamie anderson julia marino katie ormerod

Related Articles

Videos

Max Parrot Wins Men's Big Air At X Games 2017

Watch all of the top runs from the men's big air comp at X Games 2017

Max Parrot Wins Men's Big Air At X Games 2017
Videos

Elena Hight Wins Women's Halfpipe At X Games 2017

Watch the top 3 runs from X Games women's halfpipe finals

Elena Hight Wins Women's Halfpipe At X Games 2017
Videos

Simplon Pleasure - Stunning Swiss Scenes

Holy backlit powder heaven...

Simplon Pleasure - Stunning Swiss Scenes
Videos

NOWHERE in Riks with Toni Kerkelä

Swedish low tide can't stop the Finn's new series - Toni's off to find himself...

NOWHERE in Riks with Toni Kerkelä
Videos

Thomas Feurstein - Powder POV from Montafon

Rad terrain and POV stoke in Austria

Thomas Feurstein - Powder POV from Montafon
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production