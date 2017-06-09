Squeezing The Last Drops At Sundsvall - Onboard Magazine

Squeezing The Last Drops At Sundsvall

Seeing the credits on this video – apparently a collaboration between ‘Unnamed Productions’ and ‘No Budget Productions’ – didn’t inspire much confidence. Nor did learning that the title was no more than a paraphrasing of the accompanying song’s first line.

But then we carried on watching, and ‘Throw Away My Ticket’ did not disappoint. Jonas Tollgren & Jonas Mattsson had a banger of a session at the Swedish resort of Sundsvall, taking in beers, DIY jibs and epic sunsets.

As end-of-season edits go, this is killer.

