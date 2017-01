Three Friends, Weeks, Boards kick off 2017 with long time ripper Peter Sandner. He’s at Axamer Lizum with some pals, making the most of the natural hits and runs down Damenabfahrt…

HOME also serves as a little tribute to Innsbruck and the surrounding area – showing just what you can find within easy reach.

Riders: Peter Sandner . Benno Postert . Manuel Bernert . Maximilian Meisberger . Sani Alibabic . Steve Gruber